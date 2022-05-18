D1 Training Debuts in Naples

D1 Training debuted its Naples location (3397 Pine Ridge Road) on May 2. The group fitness facility employs a sports science-backed training regimen based on the five core tenets of athletic-based training, led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals.

Owner Alex Nicholas has more than 25 years of experience in the fitness industry and played D1 football. Prior to launching D1 Training Naples, Nicholas worked for a variety of fitness concepts, and most recently was contracted to build the first obstacle race gym in Miami. Despite the prospect shutting down during COVID, Nicholas was determined to find a concept that he could bring to his new residence in Naples.

“I wanted to bring a new, unique concept to Naples, and the scholastic training was something that truly caught my eye, especially with children of my own that are beginning their athletic journey,” said Nicholas. “D1 Training offers so many different personalized sessions for kids and adults of all ages, and we cannot wait to make this location a fixture in the Naples community.”

Nicholas has made appearances on fitness competition shows including Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge, American Ninja Warrior, and Sweat Inc. with Jillian Michaels. Other D1 Training franchisees include Von Miller, Tim Tebow, and Michael Oher.

D1 Training offers five age-based programs, including Rookie for ages 7-11; Developmental for ages 12-14; Prep for ages 15-18; and D1 Adult. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches. D1’s goal is to train athletes dedicated to their sport or their fitness goals, regardless of age or athletic background.

For more information on D1 Training click here.