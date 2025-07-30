Expert Tips for Shrinking Stress This Summer

Nearly 25 percent of U.S. adults report high stress levels, according to 2023 survey data from the American Psychological Association. “Stress can sneak up on you and become your new normal,” cautions Sue Campanella, a certified life coach, energy therapist, and owner of Transformations Life Coaching and Healing in Naples. She notes stress may be recognized by myriad symptoms, including difficulty sleeping, digestive issues, chronic pain, or a feeling of being stuck. However, stress “is not normal, nor should it be accepted,” Campanella says.

One important step toward relieving stress, she explains, is focusing on living in the moment. This includes disconnecting from social media, making eye contact when speaking to people, and noticing colors and smells around you. In addition, Campanella recommends being active outdoors and suggests going for a bike ride or exploring a park you haven’t visited before. “Put yourself first,” she says. “It’s not selfish; it’s necessary to lower your stress levels. Start your baby steps now for a happier, more fulfilled, and joyous life.”