Toast of the Town

Events of the season are already underway, and anticipation is building for the twenty-third Naples Winter Wine Festival, which will take place February 3-5, one week later than typically scheduled, at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.

Some of the biggest and hottest names in the wine world are making the trip again this year, including the festival’s honored vintner, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild. He will be recognized for his many contributions to the wine industry and help create a weekend of one-of-a-kind experiences alongside an impressive lineup of internationally acclaimed vintners, chefs, and featured sommeliers.

Newly Michelin-starred chef John Tesar stars as chef de cuisine. Nationally acclaimed Tesar specializes in modern American cuisine prepared with European techniques and is a James Beard–nominated chef, a Bravo TV Top Chef contestant, and the founder of Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, among others.

To date, the festival has raised nearly $245 million to support the Naples Children & Education Foundation, which serves underprivileged children in Collier County and beyond. Ticket packages start at $15,000 per couple for a Double Magnum package and $35,000 for two couples to experience a Jeroboam package.